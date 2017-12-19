Olive Garden still a favorite, other eateries make gains this year

Darden has come a long way since 2014 -- when activist investor Starboard took control of the company

NEW YORK – Maybe there is such a thing as too many breadsticks. In a nearly 300-page treatise on what's wrong with Olive Garden and its management, investor Starboard Value suggests the Italian restaurant chain is being reckless with its unlimited breadsticks. The hedge fund notes the chain's official policy is to bring out one breadstick per customer at a time, plus an extra for the table. But Starboard says servers bring out more than that, leading to waste – and cold breadsticks. Starboard notes that it isn't pushing for an end to unlimited breadsticks, just more control in how they're doled out. "Darden management readily admits that after sitting just 7 minutes, the breadsticks deteriorate in quality," Starboard said in its presentation. The incredibly detailed document was released Thursday and lays out how Olive Garden could improve its performance. It's part of Starboard's push to take control of the board of the chain's parent company, Darden Restaurants Inc. The company, based in Orlando, has come under fire for failing to fix declining sales at its flagship chain. In the latest quarter, Olive Garden's sales fell 1.3 percent at established locations as fewer diners visited. Darden said in a statement that its "Olive Garden Brand Renaissance" is already underway. It said it will review Starboard's plan, but noted that many of the strategies "are already being implemented across our company and are showing results." Part of Olive Garden's troubles stem from the growing popularity of places like Chipotle, where people feel they can get food comparable to a sit-down restaurant for less money. But Starboard also criticized Darden's management of Olive Garden, including its "outdated" advertising strategy, which it said focuses too heavily on TV commercials. It also took issue with the chain's new logo, quoting a tweet by restaurant analyst Howard Penney that said it looked like "a second-grader's cursive practice." Among Starboard's other complaints were Olive Garden's failure to salt the water used to boil its pasta, noting that "If you were to google `how to cook pasta,' the first step of Pasta 101 is to salt the water." It also criticized Olive Garden's liberal use of salad dressing, offerings such as fried lasagna and the Italiano Burger that aren't "authentic Italian" and even the length of the asparagus it serves. Rather than making its soups from scratch, Starboard said Olive Garden should save money and improve consistency by using an outside supplier for the bases. Starboard also noted Olive Garden gets only 8 percent of its sales from alcohol, while other Italian restaurant chains get more than twice that. As for Olive Garden's popular breadsticks, Starboard said quality seems to have declined and compared them to hot dog buns. In an earnings conference call Friday morning, Darden President Gene Lee noted that the company worked on fixing its breadsticks last month, such as how long they're cooked and how many are served. Lee said the chain's next focus will be pasta. Jonathan Maze, editor of Restaurant Finance Monitor, compared such criticisms by activist investors to election campaigns. "The activist is going to use what it can find to convince shareholders. The company is like the incumbent that has to defend what it's doing," Maze said. Still, Maze noted that level of detail in Starboard's report was extraordinary. He said that's likely because Starboard is getting input from its slate of board nominees, which includes Brad Blum, a former president of Olive Garden. Despite the criticisms, Darden can point to at least one recent success: its promotion offering customers the chance to pay $100 for seven weeks of unlimited pasta. The stunt gained widespread media coverage and the 1,000 pasta passes made available online sold out in less than an hour this week. The company's annual meeting is scheduled for Oct. 10, when shareholders will get to vote on who gets control of the board of directors.
(CNN) – Darden Restaurants, the owner of the popular Italian restaurant chain, reported sales and earnings Tuesday that topped forecasts. It also raised its outlook for the full fiscal year thanks to strong results from Olive Garden.

Darden also owns several other chains, including LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House and Bahama Breeze, but Olive Garden still makes up about half of the company’s total sales and profits — and it’s clear that consumers still love breadsticks and never-ending pasta bowls.

Darden said that Olive Garden’s same-store sales, which measures the performance of restaurants open at least a year, were up 3% in the latest quarter — impressive growth for a chain of its size and age.

But what was most notable about the sales boost is that Olive Garden didn’t just rely on price hikes and menu changes to lift sales. Traffic, i.e. the number of customers coming to the restaurants, rose 1.1% in the quarter. That’s a turnaround from the previous quarter in which traffic fell at Olive Garden. And it was up just 0.2% in its last fiscal year.

So it’s clear that Olive Garden is winning new customers and not just raising prices on loyal fans who keep coming back.

Wall Street is happy, too. Darden’s stock rose more than 3% in early trading Tuesday and is now up nearly 30% this year.

Darden has come a long way since 2014 — when activist investor Starboard took control of the company after issuing a scathing report about the quality of Olive Garden’s food. (Overly cooked pasta and too many heavy cream sauces were some of the verdicts.)

CEO Gene Lee, who took over after the Starboard shakeup, stressed in Tuesday’s earnings release that Darden is continuing to focus on a “back-to-basics” strategy — building customer loyalty with better food, great service and a pleasant atmosphere.

Darden isn’t the only restaurant chain that’s booming this year. Shares of hot dog king Nathan’s Famous and KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell owner Yum! Brands are up more than 30%. McDonald’s has surged more than 40%.

The solid economy and healthy consumer confidence have led to an increase in consumers eating out.

And other restaurants have soared on hopes that they could be acquired. Big chains and large investment firms have scooped up several well-known restaurant owners this year.

Burger King and Tim Hortons owner Restaurant Brands (QSR) — which is backed by Warren Buffett — bought Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Bob Evans Farms sold its restaurant business to private equity firm Golden Gate Capital.

Panera was acquired by European conglomerate JAB, which also owns Krispy Kreme and Peet’s Coffee. Arby’s owner Roark Capital said last month it was buying Buffalo Wild Wings.

Jack in the Box just announced Tuesday that it had agreed to sell its Qdoba Mexican food chain to private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

Darden has taken part in the restaurant feeding frenzy too, buying Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen earlier this year. But Cheddar’s was the one sore spot for Darden in its otherwise stellar earnings report. Same-store sales at Cheddar’s fell 2% in the latest quarter.

