Police bust East Liverpool home for meth, say kids lived there

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Law enforcement raided an East Liverpool home, where they believe four children and three adults were living. One man has been arrested.

East Liverpool officers and the Columbiana County Drug Task Force raided the house on Riley Avenue, wearing heavy-duty HAZMAT suits.

They found several things used to make methamphetamine, along with guns and other suspected drugs, police said.

Police also safely removed a dog from the house during the raid.

The City Health Department condemned the home due to the nature of the chemicals.

Police were tipped off about the house by the city’s “See Something, Say Something” anti-drug campaign.

WKBN is working to confirm the name of the person arrested and exactly when the raid happened.

