Richard “Dick” R. Cutler Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Richard “Dick” R. Cutler of Hermitage passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2017, in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System. He was 81.

Mr. Cutler was born January 31, 1936, on Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, a son of Ray and Bertha (Scott) Cutler.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School with the class of 1954.

Dick took drafting courses at the Chicago Institute and computer aided drafting courses in Pittsburgh.

He was a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserves for six years, serving out of the Youngstown-Warren Air Reserve Station.

Dick was employed at the former the Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation doing nameplate drafting and later as a detailer and layout draftsman for 27 years until the plant closed. Later he worked for Wheatland Security Alarm Systems and then Lehigh Design of Pittsburgh. In 1988, Dick transferred to Muncie, Indiana and was employed by ABB until he retired in 1992.

While in Muncie, Dick was an active member of the Riverside United Methodist Church and was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church of Sharpsville. Dick served as Sunday School Superintendent, a trustee, administrative council member and enjoyed helping with upkeep and repairs at the church.

Dick was a talented woodworker and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, doing yard work and working on the computer.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 60 years, the former Barbara Spohn, whom he married on September 21, 1957, in the First United Methodist Church of Sharpsville by Rev. Jack Williams; his daughter, Tammy Sakony (Richard), Sharpsville; a son, Richard S. Cutler (Mary), Meadville; three grandsons, Nathan Sakony, Hermitage; Dustin (Brianna) Sakony, Greenville, South Carolina and Zachary Smith, Meadville and one sister, Ruth M. Abbott, Sharon.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his father and mother-in-law, Nathaniel and Alice Spohn.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Sharon Regional Health System Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Fwy, Hermitage, PA 16148; or First United Methodist Church, 148 E. Shenango Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Calling hours will be 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday, December 21 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 4:00 p.m. Thursday, December 21 in the funeral home with Rev. Joseph Yurko, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Sharpsville, officiating.

Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Sharpsville.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 20 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.