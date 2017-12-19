Space station gets 3 new astronauts, bringing crew back to 6

The space station is now back to a full crew of six

MARCIA DUNN, The Associated Press Published:
In a Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 photovprovided by NASA, from front left, NASA’s Scott Tingle, Anton Shkaplerov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency joined, from back left; Expedition 54 Commander Alexander Misurkin of Roscosmos and crewmates Mark Vande Hei and Joe Acaba of NASA aboard the International Space Station when the hatches between the Soyuz spacecraft and the orbiting laboratory officially opened Tuesday.
In a Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 photovprovided by NASA, from front left, NASA’s Scott Tingle, Anton Shkaplerov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency joined, from back left; Expedition 54 Commander Alexander Misurkin of Roscosmos and crewmates Mark Vande Hei and Joe Acaba of NASA aboard the International Space Station when the hatches between the Soyuz spacecraft and the orbiting laboratory officially opened Tuesday. (NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The International Space Station has three new residents, doubling its crew size.

An American, Russian and Japanese arrived at the orbiting lab Tuesday, two days after launching from Kazakhstan. They received special greetings from America’s new ambassador to Russia. Ambassador Jon Huntsman gathered with the astronauts’ families at Mission Control outside Moscow to watch the new crew’s entrance.

Huntsman told newly arrived NASA astronaut Scott Tingle that he got a tear in his eye, as he watched Tingle’s family when the hatches opened. Huntsman said it was “the most special thing” being there and feeling all the emotion.

Tingle flew up in a Soyuz capsule with Russia’s Anton Shkaplerov and Japan’s Norishige Kanai.

The space station is now back to a full crew of six.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s