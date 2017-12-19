Springfield features 5 in double figures; Tigers prevail

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield bounced back from a close loss at McDonald on Friday to defeat Sebring on the road, 75-51. The Tigers outscored Sebring in the second half, 34-16.

John Ritter led all scorers with 17 points, 15 of which were scored in the second half. Four others posted double-figure scoring nights: Evan Ohlin (14), Drew Clark (13), Shane Eynon (12) and Clay Medvec (12).

Almost a year ago (on December 30, 2016), the Trojans pulled the upset of the Tigers, 53-47.

For Sebring, three players scored in double figures. Gabe Lanzer scored 13 while Collin Baia and Joey Clark scored 11 and 10 respectively.

Springfield (4-1) will host Campbell Memorial on Friday. The Tigers’ last home game was on December 12. Sebring (4-2) will play Lowellville at home before their Holiday Tournament to begin on December 29.