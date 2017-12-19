Thelma Jean Chase Obituary

NEGLEY, Ohio – Thelma Jean Chase, 83, a lifelong resident of Negley, passed away at 9:15 a.m., Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at home, surrounded by her family.

Thelma was born April 13, 1938 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Henry and Esther (Bable) Fosnaught.

She was a devoted homemaker and mother and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Thelma is survived by sons, Frank Stratton of California and Ryan (Kathy) Stratton of Negley; daughters, Thelma Stratton of Negley, Karen (Josh) Ervin of Columbiana and Elaine (Ted) Robinson of Chippewa; 15 grandchildren, Dorothy, John, Heather, Holly, Noah, Rachel, Jessica, Courtney, Tristan, Tray, Jacob, Brent, Sarah, Katie and Brandon and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her cousin and best friend, Ann Blair of Darlington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William in 199; a son, John Stratton; a daughter, Sue Stratton and her parents.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mary Jackson of East Palestine and Elizabeth Sheptler of Negley for the wonderful care and love their mother, Thelma received.

A funeral service will be held Friday, December 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine with Reverend Mark Mc Trustry serving as officiant.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday, December 22.

Interment to follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

