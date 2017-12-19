United improves to 5-1 after their 3-point win over Wellsville

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – After a 6-point first quarter (Wellsville, 4-2) – United outscored Wellsville 29-20 in the next two frames to hold off the Tigers to post a 45-42 victory. Kaden Smith scored 11 (7-10 FT) for the Golden Eagles as Alex Birtalan added 10. Dakota Hill finished with 6 points and 9 rebounds.

For Wellsville, Garrett Scott tallied 14 points and Cameron Davis closed out the contest with 8. The Tigers dropped their first game of the season which was decided by 7-points or less (3-1).

United (5-1) will begin a two-game road swing on Friday at Columbiana. Wellsville (4-3) will play East Palestine at home on Friday as well.