Walter M. Hughes Obituary

JOHNSTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Walter M. Hughes, 61, of Johnston Township, died Tuesday evening, December 19, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born October 18, 1956 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Gerald Edward and Kathleen Agatha Himes Hughes.

Walter graduated from high school in Pennsylvania.

He worked for 41 years as a car inspector and supervisor (gang leader) for Conrail and retired from the Norfolk and Southern Railroad in November 2016.

Walter was an avid hunter and enjoyed vegetable gardening and relaxed by splitting and cutting firewood.

He was a member of the Cortland Moose Lodge No. 1012 in Mecca.

Walter is survived by his wife, of nearly 43 years, Gale R. Young Hughes, whom he married January 18, 1975; one son, Walter Michael (Dana) Hughes of Leavittsburg; two grandchildren, Taylor Lee Hughes and Hunter Michael Hughes; two sisters, Susie (Bob) Barton of Hopewell, Pennsylvania and Karen (Ken) Smith of Woodbury, Pennsylvania; three brothers, Gerald (Helen) Hughes of Ft. Worth, Kenny (Carrol) Hughes of New Enterprise, Pennsylvania and Lynn Hughes of Puzzletown, Pennsylvania; his father-in-law, Donald Young of Mecca; Gale’s brothers and sisters, Mike (Carol) Young of Orwell, Jim Young of Pittsburgh, Sally Kobel of Mecca and Barb (Barry) Preston of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 23 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland. Pastor David Vensel will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 22 at the funeral home leading up to the funeral service.

Burial will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.shaferwinanschapel.com.