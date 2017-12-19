Warren police: Man who threatened kids arrested following standoff

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a standoff Monday evening, police said a Warren man who threatened children walking on the street is now in jail.

Officers went to the house in the 400 block of Ohio Avenue NW around 7 p.m. Monday.

A 911 caller said his 10-year-old brother was walking with three other children — aged 11 to 14 — when a man at the home started threatening them with a gun.

The children told officers that the man, who police identified as 40-year-old Aaron Krotzer, had been yelling at them and said he was going to get a gun. He then pointed a laser at them, which they thought was from a gun, according to a police report.

The 911 caller said he saw Krotzer standing on an enclosed porch, pointing a laser at him and threatening to kill him.

When officers arrived and knocked on the door, no one answered. They were able to contact the homeowner, who said Krotzer should be inside the house.

He told police Krotzer is mentally ill and suicidal. The homeowner said there were guns inside, but he didn’t think they were loaded, according to the police report.

After trying to talk with Krotzer, officers said he would not come out of the house.

They called a police negotiator to the scene, who used a cruiser intercom to try to talk to Krotzer. Police said he still didn’t answer.

Police finally went into the house and found Krotzer in the attic, where he surrendered and was handcuffed.

He was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

After being cleared from the hospital on Tuesday, Krotzer was arrested and taken to the Trumbull County Jail on an aggravated menacing charge.

