Wooley powers Canfield to overtime win over Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Spencer Wooley tallied 25 points to lead Canfield to a 64-58 overtime win over Boardman Tuesday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

Zach Tinkey added 14 points in the win for the Cardinals.

Boardman was led in the scoring column by Holden Lipke who scored a team-high 19 points. Che Trevena chipped in with 13 points in the setback.

With the loss, the Spartans drop to 3-2 overall on the season.

With the victory, Canfield improves to a perfect 5-0 on the campaign.

