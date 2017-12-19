Youngstown crime activity: Thieves targeting furnaces, water tanks

Police investigated the following incidents in Youngstown from Dec. 14-18:

Thursday, Dec. 14

10:50 a.m. – 3400 block of Firnley Ave., a woman who had rented a house but hadn’t moved in yet told police that someone broke in and took the gas furnace. Police also noted that a front living room window was broken.

3:31 p.m. – Ohio Avenue and Broadway Street, Brian Grebenz, 43, of New Castle, was charged with driving under the influence after police say he was found unresponsive behind the wheel of a car that was stopped in traffic. According to a police report, the car was in gear and Grebenz’s foot was on the brake. Police had to break the driver’s side window to put the car in park and allow emergency medical crews to treat Grebenz. Police said they found a folded piece of paper in the car with heroin residue on it, along with two needles and a burnt spoon that were found on the passenger seat.

5:45 p.m. – 400 block of Ferndale Ave., David Bebbs, Jr., 25, was charged with drug possession following a drug raid. According to a police report, officers found Tramadol pills, crack cocaine, two digital scales, marijuana, a handgun and over $2,000 in cash.

Monday, Dec. 18

12 a.m. – 300 block of E. Auburndale Ave., a woman told police that someone broke into a property that she manages and took the hot water tank and furnace.

5:30 p.m. – 2700 block of Hammaker St., a woman told police that someone broke into her apartment and took several electronics and presents from under her Christmas tree. The woman said an iPhone 6, two tablets and at least one toy was taken, but she couldn’t be sure what all was missing because the presents were wrapped. Police found a back window that was not secured.

8:40 p.m. – 100 block of E. Commerce Street, a man showed police on surveillance video images of a man breaking wooden gates in a downtown parking lot. The footage shows three men walking by the gates when one of them grabs the gate and breaks it. The men then run away toward Gutknecht Towers.

