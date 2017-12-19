Youngstown organizations pass out more than 3,000 kids coats

The Red Zone and City Kids Care have collected more than 3,000 coats since October. Tuesday, they passed them out at Wilson Elementary.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some kids in Youngstown will be a little warmer this year thanks to to local organizations.

Former Ohio State football standout Maurice Clarett — one of The Red Zone’s leaders — says it’s great to be able to give back to people who are less privileged.

“Kids who may not have coats, may not have simple necessities of life,” he said. “Just to get through the winter, it’s a cool deal when you can pull all your friends and family and the community and you can get about 1,500 coats here today. I would say 1,100 of them are brand new.”

Besides the coats, the kids were also given hats and gloves.

