Boardman crime activity: Police say snowy footprints lead them to thief

Tuesday, Dec. 12

12:23 p.m. – 5500 block of Interstate Blvd., Ronald Scurti, 51, homeless, arrested on a warrant for 17 charges from the Boardman Police Department, as well as warrants from Canfield and Pennsylvania. Police said on one occasion, Scurti altered checks to purchase items at the Boardman Walmart on November 14.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

11:01 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., Stephen Rivers, 23, arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular assault, improper handling of a firearm, open container, OVI, driving under suspension, hit-skip, reckless operation on private property and obstructing official business. Police said Rivers was drunk while “doing donuts” in the parking lot near Dillard’s at the Southern Park Mall, where he reportedly hit a bicyclist. Rivers then drove away but was stopped nearby, police said. A loaded handgun was in the truck, as well as two open bottles of Captain Morgan Long Island Iced Tea, according to a police report.

Thursday, Dec. 14

3:32 a.m. – 4200 block of Oak Knoll Dr., Jesse Cooper, 44, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft, criminal trespass, obstructing official business and criminal mischief. Police spotted footprints in the snow that appeared to lead to several parked vehicles. They said someone had gone through those vehicles, stealing items from some of them. Police tracked the footprints to a location in Youngstown, where Cooper was identified as the suspect and arrested, according to a report.

Friday, Dec. 15

10:36 p.m. – 100 block of Jennette Dr., Ijnanya Rollins, 35, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and open container. Police said Rollins matched the description of a suspect believed to be responsible for several daytime burglaries in the Newport Glen neighborhood. Police didn’t find any evidence related to the burglaries, but said Rollins had a glass pipe containing suspected drug residue and an open container of malt liquor.

Saturday, Dec. 16

3:34 a.m. – 100 block of Woodrow Ave., Jacob Marshall, 25, of Howland, arrested and charged with obstructing official business, disorderly conduct while intoxicated and possession of drugs. Police said a caller reported that Marshall was trying to get into his home. Marshall ignored commands and tried walking away from officers, police said. An officer tased him and patted him down for weapons, at which time police reported finding cocaine in his pocket. Police said later that Marshall believed he was at his family’s house, due to his intoxicated state.

8:07 a.m. – 6000 block of Market St., police were called to investigate the suspected sex trafficking of juveniles. Police said the suspect has been seen with teenage girls who were believed to be runaways.

5:44 p.m. – 1000 block of Tiffany South, an employee at Red Roof Inn reported that a man called him and threatened to beat him up because his missing necklace wasn’t found. The employee said the caller told him he left a necklace in the room, but the employee said staff didn’t see it. He said the caller came to the hotel later, threatened to shoot him in the head, spit in his face and said he had a bomb “for all y’all.”

8:53 p.m. – Wildwood Dr. near Northlawn Ave., Peggy Porter, 65, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI and reckless operation. Police said they received reports about a suspected drunk driver and found Porter driving halfway off the road on the devil strip. They said she failed a field sobriety test and was unable to perform the breath test properly to register a result.

Monday, Dec. 18

5:29 p.m. – 1100 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., John Guiler, 29, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman said Guiler pulled her hair after she tried leaving him. She said he was upset because she wouldn’t delete her Facebook account and wanted to go to a cookie party with her girlfriends. Guiler said he argued with the woman but denied making threats toward her or her family members, who arrived at the apartment later.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

6:24 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., John Giovanni, IV, 37, of Struthers, charged with theft. Employees said Giovanni tried stealing clothing from Walmart by layering it underneath his clothing. Police said Giovanni hid several items with the tags still attached. Employees said he also ate a rotisserie chicken while standing at the front of the store and it appeared as if he had fallen asleep several times while standing up. Officers noted that Giovanni was sweating heavily and when asked if he needed medical attention, said he was only sweating because of all of the layers of clothing he was wearing.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

