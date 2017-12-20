Canfield High School wins Samsung technology in competition

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield High School has been named the Ohio State winner in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest — a program that encourages teachers and students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM).

Teacher Thomas Slaven and his students were recognized as winners from the school.

Canfield High School is among 51 national winners, representing all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and will receive a minimum of $25,000 worth of Samsung technology.

The ten schools that progress to the national finalist stage will compete for the next round of prizes. State winners were selected from thousands of schools nationwide.

Each state winner will create a video showcasing their proposed solution to the local problem.

Canfield’s problem is several lakes in the local municipal park that were closed in 2015 and 2017 due to issues with E. coli and algae. They said this is due to agriculture runoff from surrounding communities.

Students will develop a water treatment tank to remove the contaminants.

Videos will be submitted in February of 2018.

From the 51 schools, ten national finalists will be selected with seven schools winning $50,000 worth of Samsung technology. Three schools will receive $150,000 in the technology.

The ten national finalists will also qualify to win an additional $20,000 in technology for the Community Choice Award, judged through voting on social media.

