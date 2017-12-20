Cleveland case workers say mom of 9 on their radar before human remains found

In the past, the county took two children away permanently. Two other children have been with their fathers

By Published:
Police arrested Larissa Rodriguez, but she has not been charged.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cuyahoga County social workers are responding to claims they let a family fall through the cracks before police arrested a mother for the suspected death of her 5-year-old son.

According to WJW Fox in Cleveland, the Cleveland Division of Police arrested Larissa Rodriguez, but she has not been charged. On Tuesday, investigators found human remains in the backyard of her West 80th Street house believed to be those of a child.

The cause of death and positive identification are still pending.

Mary Louise Madigan, a spokesperson for Cuyahoga County, said the last complaint about the family came to the agency last December. That led to visits from a case worker.

The last visit to the home was done in February. At the time, the case was closed.

At the scene, relatives of the mother cried out they had called a child welfare hotline and nothing was done.

The county said it has dealt with Rodriguez since 1999 for complaints ranging from neglect to physical abuse. Over that time, workers have taken 18 calls about the mother, resulting in 13 investigations.

Child welfare workers said they have provided parenting education, mental health services and more.

Rodriguez has nine children and she is pregnant again.

In the past, the county took two children away permanently. Two other children have been with their fathers.

In light of the seriousness of the case, and the long, tangled history, the county is now doing an intensive, internal review looking back at every referral and contact case workers have had with the family.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s