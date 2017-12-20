Crews work to repair water line break at Marc’s Plaza in Boardman

BOARMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A major water line break has interrupted water service at the Marc’s Plaza off of Route 224 in Boardman.

The water line broke about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at the plaza on Tiffany Boulevard.

There is no water service as of 6:30 a.m. to the entire plaza, including American Renal Associates, which is a dialysis center.

The dialysis center is working to reschedule early morning appointments and is urging other patients to call ahead before coming out this morning.

Crews said it could be a few hours before the water line is repaired.