Gertrude Sophia Hardy Obituary

December 20, 2017 Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Gertrude Sophia Hardy, age 91, died at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.