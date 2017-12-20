Indians’ Carlos Santana said he cried about leaving Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians’ player Carlos Santana said he cried when he realized that he would not longer be playing for the team.

In a letter posted to MLB.com, Santana told his fans that transitioning to a new team “has been one of the most difficult I have had to experience.”

“It’s not easy not knowing what the future holds. I cried once it sunk in that I would no longer be suiting up for and living in the City of Cleveland,” he wrote.

The first baseman signed a $60 million, three-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Santana hit 23 home runs with 79 RBIs for Cleveland, where he spent all eight of his big league seasons. He started as a catcher in 2010 and shifted to first base in 2015.

His departure is a big loss for Cleveland; Santana has a .213 average with four homers and eight RBIs in 21 career postseason games.

Santana told fans that he bought his first home in the city and “fell in love with Cleveland.”

“I may be starting new roots in Philly but I will always leave a piece of my heart in Cleveland,” he wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.