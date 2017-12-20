Last minute shippers should be prepared for delays

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas is only five days away. if you are a last-minute shipper, you’ll pay more and there is still a chance the package won’t make it by Christmas.

Three billion pieces of mail are expected to be shipped this week alone.

The post office is expected to ship 200 million packages before Christmas. That is up 10 percent from last year.

SHIPPING DEADLINES

“Our carriers are working, some of them, up to seven days a week,” said Rebecca Watson, supervisor of customer service, U.S. Postal Service.

Yesterday was the last day to ship First-Class. So, in order to make the Christmas deadline now, you will have to pay for it. Even so, the final deadline for Priority Mail is Friday, and there is still a chance your package won’t arrive on time.

“Due to weather, you know the snow and stuff like that, also just the volume and just trying to keep everything moving,” Watson said.

Watson said you can help make sure your package makes it on time by making sure you write the shipping address neatly and make sure your package is sealed properly.

Christmas is only five days away, and if you are a last-minute shipper, you’ll pay more and there is still a chance the package won’t make it by Christmas.

Three billion pieces of mail are expected to be shipped this week alone.

The post office is expected to ship 200 million packages before Christmas. That is up 10 percent from last year.

“Our carriers are working, some of them, up to seven days a week,” said Rebecca Watson, supervisor of customer service, U.S. Postal Service.

Yesterday was the last day to ship First-Class. So, in order to make the Christmas deadline now, you will have to pay for it. Even so, the final deadline for Priority Mail is Friday, and there is still a chance your package won’t arrive on time.

“Due to weather, you know the snow and stuff like that, also just the volume and just trying to keep everything moving,” Watson said.

Watson said you can help make sure your package makes it on time by making sure you write the shipping address neatly and make sure your package is sealed properly.