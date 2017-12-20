Local owner closes McDonald’s on Market St. in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald’s restaurant on Market Street in Youngstown is closed.

Owner John Perdue said in a statement issued Wednesday that he closed the store, located at 2525 Market St., for business reasons:

My family and I are deeply committed to investing in the future of Youngstown. While this restaurant has closed for business reasons, we are very proud of our other nearby locations, including our newly-remodeled 5th Avenue restaurant. Every single employee at Market Street have been offered the opportunity to work at other McDonald’s locations within Youngstown. We invite our customers from Market Street to visit us at any of our nearby restaurants and enjoy the food and beverages that we’re proud to serve. – John Perdue, McDonald’s owner/operator