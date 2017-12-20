Matilda E. “Tillie” Modarelli Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Matilda E. “Tillie” Modarelli, age 95, of Youngstown who passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at The Inn at Christine Valley with her loving family by her side.

Matilda was born April 27, 1922 in Steubenville, Ohio a daughter of Pasquale and Delia DiNardo Mastrangeli.

She attended The Rayen High School.

Tillie was a great cook, baker and seamstress. She enjoyed caring for her home and doing yard work. She was very proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed listening to Italian music.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church of Hubbard.

Her husband Nicholas G. Modarelli whom she married November 22, 1947 at St. Anthony’s Church in Brier Hill passed away September 28, 1990.

She will be sadly missed by her family; her son, Attorney Nicholas E. (Marianne) Modarelli; her grandson, Nicholas A. (Attorney Anissa) Modarelli and her precious great-grandchildren, Paige, Lainie and Nicholas J. “Nico”. She also leaves her sisters, Norma Pascale and Dolores James.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband and her daughter, Linda M. Modarelli and her brother, Mario Mastrangeli.

There will be calling hours on Friday, December 22, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and prayers on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Tillie will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

