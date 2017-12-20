Mayor among those receiving keys to Youngstown at council meeting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council honored some of its members that will be leaving at the end of the year, in addition to agreeing to pay the company that heats most of downtown.

Four men who will be leaving at year’s end were all honored and given keys to the city at Wednesday’s meeting:

Mayor John McNally for his service over the past four years

Council President Chuck Sammarone has spent 34 years in various positions

Finance Director Dave Bozanich has resigned after 37 years in the city

Judge Robert Milich is retiring after 17 years on the bench

Council also voted to pay $110,000 to Youngstown Thermal Company to resolve a dispute over money the company claimed it was owed.

Youngstown Thermal was taken by a court-ordered receiver in August and council was told it was on its way to recovery.

