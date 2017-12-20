Mayor among those receiving keys to Youngstown at council meeting

Youngstown City Council also agreed to pay $110,000 to the Youngstown Thermal Company at their meeting Wednesday

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown Mayor John McNally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council honored some of its members that will be leaving at the end of the year, in addition to agreeing to pay the company that heats most of downtown.

Four men who will be leaving at year’s end were all honored and given keys to the city at Wednesday’s meeting:

  • Mayor John McNally for his service over the past four years
  • Council President Chuck Sammarone has spent 34 years in various positions
  • Finance Director Dave Bozanich has resigned after 37 years in the city
  • Judge Robert Milich is retiring after 17 years on the bench

Council also voted to pay $110,000 to Youngstown Thermal Company to resolve a dispute over money the company claimed it was owed.

Youngstown Thermal was taken by a court-ordered receiver in August and council was told it was on its way to recovery.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s