Mercer Co. district attorney pleads not guilty to 17 charges

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – For the first time since he was charged, Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson told a judge Wednesday afternoon that he is not guilty.

Karson is facing 17 misdemeanor charges, including 10 for obstruction.

Lawyers with the Pennsylvania Attorney General say he intervened in a number of incidents involving a woman he was having a romantic relationship with while he was DA.

One of those was a case where the woman was charged with stealing about $30,000 from her employer at the time.

Karson denied the allegations in October.

In court on Wednesday, he formally entered not guilty pleas to the charges.

He will be held for trial next year.

