Norma J. Hans-John Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Norma J. Hans-John, age 89, died at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at the Grace Woods Senior Living.

She was born July 30, 1928 in Beloit, Ohio, the daughter of the late Armen and Edna (Miller) Stryffler.

Before her retirement in 1990, she had worked as secretary to the registrar at Mount Union College for 27 years and had previously worked as a clerk at Haldi Shoe Store for 17 years.

Mrs. Hans-John was a 1946 graduate of Goshen High School.

She enjoyed playing golf, dancing and doing cross-stitch.

She was a member of the Community Bible Church in Beloit.

She was also a member of the Stryffler Card Club, Salem Square Wheels, Damascus Historical Society and the Salem Elks Lodge #305 Women’s Auxiliary.

Survivors include a son, Mark L. Hans of Salem; daughter, Sherri (Charles) Stauffer of Alliance; sister, Dorothy (Ed) Ramsayer of Salem; two grandchildren, Sarah (Aaron) Walker and Becky Stauffer and eight great-grandchildren.

Her first husband, Carl M. Hans, whom she married August 9, 1946, preceded her in death, January 8, 1992. Her second husband, Harold “Pete” John, whom she married January 2, 1999, preceded her in death March 16, 2011.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, December 23 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor John Tucker and Youth Minister Aaron Walker officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, December 23 at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Norma’s family extends their great gratitude to the staff of Grace Woods Senior Living and Alliance Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alliance Hospice, 2461 W. State St., Alliance, Ohio 44601.

Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to Norma’s family.