Poland Twp. police looking for credit card thief

POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Township police are looking for a person of interest in a credit card theft.

Detective Greg Wilson said the card was stolen last Wednesday morning. It was then used in Struthers, Youngstown and Austintown to obtain a Playstation, multiple cell phones, fuel and tobacco products.

Police released photos of the person of interest’s vehicle as well as a surveillance photo of the person.

Those with information on the person or vehicle are asked to email Gwilson@mvletf.com or call 330-757-8033.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible, according to police.

