Shots fired into house in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police found several gunshot holes in a house on the city’s south side.

Officers were called about 6:46 a.m. Tuesday to the 900 block of Sherwood Avenue on reports of gunshots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found at least four bullet holes in the front of a house on the street.

A woman who was inside with her daughter said she heard several gunshots but didn’t realize her house had been hit until police showed her.

The woman said whoever shot the house may have been looking for someone else who doesn’t live there anymore.

The woman then left her house at about 7:30 a.m. and returned at about 6 p.m. and discovered her house was burglarized.

She said her TV set was unplugged and a decorative village that was underneath it was scattered on the floor. She also discovered that two Dell laptops were taken.

The woman told police she thinks the same people that shot into the house were the same ones who broke in.