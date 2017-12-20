Students at Youngstown’s Taft Elementary getting new glasses for Christmas

Related Coverage Youngstown school children receive 2 free pairs of glasses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several organizations grouped together to give students in Youngstown the gift of sight for Christmas.

Volunteers screened almost 1,000 students from kindergarten through 4th grade at Taft Elementary School.

“In my nine years this is one of the things I’m most proud of — bringing a collaboration together, more than 900 kids tested — and we’re going to get 300 kids glasses in 10 schools — much needed,” said Bob Hannon, president of United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley says it hopes to build on this event to get even more students glasses next year.