Trumbull County files lawsuit against pain medication companies

Like the Ohio Attorney General's lawsuit, Trumbull County alleges that opioid companies were deceptive in marketing

This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County has filed a lawsuit against several pharmaceutical companies, joining others like Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine in going after those that produce pain medications.

Trumbull County Commissioners filed the lawsuit, seeking damages, on Monday in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas. The 266-page lawsuit lists the defendants as Purdue Pharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Cephalon and Johnson and Johnson, among others.

It alleges that the companies put “corporate greed” and profits above the health and well-being of Trumbull County consumers. The county also alleges that it has been forced to spend “exorbitant amounts of money” as a result of the Defendants’ actions.

Like DeWine’s lawsuit that was filed earlier this year, Trumbull County alleges that the opioid companies were deceptive in their marketing. They say companies knew that the drugs like OxyContin and Percocet were addictive but misrepresented those risks to encourage health professionals to prescribe the drugs, not only for acute care, but for common pains like headaches and arthritis.

After DeWine filed his lawsuit, Janssen Pharmaceuticals called the allegations “legally and factually unfounded.” Purdue Pharma said it’s committed to working collaboratively to find solutions to the opioid crisis, saying that it had already been developed abuse-deterrent technology.

Trumbull County is seeking a trial by jury.

