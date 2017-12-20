Central Ohio police seize 8 pounds of gift-wrapped marijuana

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) – Police in Whitehall are asking if anyone is missing a very special Christmas package.

According to Whitehall police, officers recovered a suspicious package at an apartment complex. The package was wrapped in wrapping paper and dropped off by a courier service.

Police discovered eight pounds of marijuana inside.

The incident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this point. The recovered marijuana has a street value of approximately $31,000, according to police.

“This serves a good reminder that during this holiday season citizens not only need to keep a close eye on their own packages to prevent theft, but also need to remain vigilant and report any suspicious packages or activity to police,” said Deputy Chief Dan Kelso. “These drugs will not be on the street or in a child’s possession because of alert citizens.”

If anyone wants to report a lost package, they can call Whitehall police at 614-237-6333. Anonymous tips can be texted to 614-440-4853.