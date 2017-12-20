Woman robbed near her car in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a woman said she was robbed near her car that was parked in her driveway.

The incident happened about 12 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a police report, the 40-year-old woman was attempting to get into her car, which was parked in a driveway on Bradley Lane, when a man walked up behind her and said, “Don’t turn around. Empty your pockets and put everything on the ground.”

The woman did as instructed and the man ran away.

The woman did not see the suspect and couldn’t give a description.

Police think the suspect hid by the garage and then took off through a side yard of a home of Goleta Avenue.

The woman told police that $100 was taken. A cellphone and other personal items were left behind.

