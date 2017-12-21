Austintown crime activity: Police say son drove getaway car for shoplifting father

Police investigated the following incidents in Austintown from Dec. 13-20:

By Published: Updated:
Austintown police generic

Wednesday, Dec. 13

12:26 p.m. – 4400 block of Mahoning Ave., Sha’erica K. Carr, 21, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with prostitution and possession of criminal tools (cell phone). An undercover officer responded to Carr’s advertisement on an online dating website. After talking back and forth, police asked for a picture of her. One of the officers recognized her in the picture as someone from related prostitution stings. Police said Carr sent sexually-explicit messages and agreed to meet the undercover officer for sex for hire at a motel, where police later arrested her.

Thursday, Dec. 14

3:13 p.m. – Mahoning Ave., Russell Sullivan, 41, charged with possession of cocaine and Tramadol during a traffic stop.

Sunday, Dec. 17

8:40 a.m. – Mahoning Ave., police said a credit card skimmer was placed on an ATM at Seven Seventeen Credit Union. The bank said all affected customers were notified. It does not believe any information was compromised due to anti-skimming software on the ATM.

5:17 p.m. – S. Meridian Rd., Lewis Deloach, 31, charged with driving under suspension, trafficking in drugs and drug abuse (cocaine) during a traffic stop. The passenger, Amber Rouse, 30, was cited for wrongful entrustment for allowing Deloach to drive the car without a license, police said.

Monday, Dec. 18

1:23 p.m. – 6200 block of Mahoning Ave., Brandon Phillips, 40, arrested on a warrant and charged with petty theft, and Tyler Phillips, 20, of Niles, arrested and charged with complicity to theft. Police said Brandon Phillips stole a chainsaw from Tractor Supply Company and got into a car driven by his son, Tyler Phillips, which fled the scene. Officers later stopped the two nearby, where they were arrested.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

6:05 p.m. – Mahoning Ave. and Westchester Dr., Jennifer Sharpe, 29, of Youngstown, charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia and fictitious registration after a traffic stop. Police said Sharpe had burnt spoons with suspected heroin residue, used syringes and glass pipes.

11:44 p.m. – SR 46 and I-80, Erin R. Barrickman, 38, of Warren, arrested on a warrant and charged with failure to comply, drug abuse, drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police said Barrickman led an officer on a chase that reached speeds of up to 95 mph before the officer called it off, but continued to follow her vehicle at a slow speed. Police said Barrickman then pulled into a driveway and ran but fell, leading to her arrest. Police said she had fentanyl, naloxone, marijuana, pills and drug items.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

12:13 a.m. – 1600 block of Fountain Square Dr., Ronald Linden, 49, homeless, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Linden was intoxicated and sleeping in the hallway of an apartment complex. Police said they’ve had to deal with similar instances involving Linden in the past.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here:

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s