Austintown crime activity: Police say son drove getaway car for shoplifting father

Wednesday, Dec. 13

12:26 p.m. – 4400 block of Mahoning Ave., Sha’erica K. Carr, 21, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with prostitution and possession of criminal tools (cell phone). An undercover officer responded to Carr’s advertisement on an online dating website. After talking back and forth, police asked for a picture of her. One of the officers recognized her in the picture as someone from related prostitution stings. Police said Carr sent sexually-explicit messages and agreed to meet the undercover officer for sex for hire at a motel, where police later arrested her.

Thursday, Dec. 14

3:13 p.m. – Mahoning Ave., Russell Sullivan, 41, charged with possession of cocaine and Tramadol during a traffic stop.

Sunday, Dec. 17



8:40 a.m. – Mahoning Ave., police said a credit card skimmer was placed on an ATM at Seven Seventeen Credit Union. The bank said all affected customers were notified. It does not believe any information was compromised due to anti-skimming software on the ATM.

5:17 p.m. – S. Meridian Rd., Lewis Deloach, 31, charged with driving under suspension, trafficking in drugs and drug abuse (cocaine) during a traffic stop. The passenger, Amber Rouse, 30, was cited for wrongful entrustment for allowing Deloach to drive the car without a license, police said.

Monday, Dec. 18

1:23 p.m. – 6200 block of Mahoning Ave., Brandon Phillips, 40, arrested on a warrant and charged with petty theft, and Tyler Phillips, 20, of Niles, arrested and charged with complicity to theft. Police said Brandon Phillips stole a chainsaw from Tractor Supply Company and got into a car driven by his son, Tyler Phillips, which fled the scene. Officers later stopped the two nearby, where they were arrested.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

6:05 p.m. – Mahoning Ave. and Westchester Dr., Jennifer Sharpe, 29, of Youngstown, charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia and fictitious registration after a traffic stop. Police said Sharpe had burnt spoons with suspected heroin residue, used syringes and glass pipes.

11:44 p.m. – SR 46 and I-80, Erin R. Barrickman, 38, of Warren, arrested on a warrant and charged with failure to comply, drug abuse, drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police said Barrickman led an officer on a chase that reached speeds of up to 95 mph before the officer called it off, but continued to follow her vehicle at a slow speed. Police said Barrickman then pulled into a driveway and ran but fell, leading to her arrest. Police said she had fentanyl, naloxone, marijuana, pills and drug items.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

12:13 a.m. – 1600 block of Fountain Square Dr., Ronald Linden, 49, homeless, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Linden was intoxicated and sleeping in the hallway of an apartment complex. Police said they’ve had to deal with similar instances involving Linden in the past.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: