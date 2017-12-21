Austintown student facing charges for ‘fake news’

According to the district, the student posted a fabricated news story on social media about a staff member

Austintown Schools

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown School District said a student faces charges for a social media post that spread false claims about the district.

According to the district, the student posted a fabricated news story on social media, claiming that a staff member was facing criminal charges.

The post has since been deleted.

School Resource Officer Ryan Reese warned other students that they could face charges if they repost it.

“You can still be charged for posting, even if you did not create the original story,” Reese said.

