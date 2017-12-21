Biker group member shot in Warren Twp. facing weapons charges in Fowler

Walter Hughes, 42, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and open container

Walter Hughes, charged with having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon in Fowler.
FOWLER: Arrested Dec. 16 - Walter Hughes, 42, facing open container and weapons charges

FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – A man that was shot during a shootout between biker groups in Warren Township last year is facing weapons charges.

Walter Hughes, 42, was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Fowler.

Police said Hughes was driving even though he had a suspended license.

Police said he had a loaded gun concealed on his hip, although he doesn’t have a concealed carry permit. An officer also reported finding brass knuckles and a 9-inch knife inside of his vest and a “k-bar knife” in his pants pocket.

According to investigators, Hughes also had an open bottle of Jim Beam whiskey in the center console.

Hughes, who was arrested on open container and weapons charges, told police that he carries the weapons due to receiving death threats, according to a report.

Hughes, a member of the Brothers Regime biker group, was shot in June of 2016 at Shorty’s Place in Warren Township.

Prosecutors said the president of Forever Two Wheelz began shooting at members of the Brothers Regime after they exchanged words at a charity poker run.

Two men were killed and others, including Hughes, were hurt.

Forever Two Wheelz members who were involved in the shooting have been sentenced. 

Police said Hughes has been convicted of numerous felonies in the past, including possession of crack cocaine and weapons charges.

