Covelli Enterprises presents big check to Warren Family Mission

Covelli Enterprises presented a check for $12,000 to the Warren Family mission.


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission’s goal is helping out those who struggle during the holiday season.

Thursday, it received some extra help.

Covelli Enterprises presented a check for $12,000 to the mission. The money will go toward helping out local families.

Dominic Mararri works with the Warren Family Mission and talked about the moment he learned about the donation.

“I was just so blown away when I got that phone call, and I remember just saying, ‘This can’t be a prank. This can’t be a prank.’ It actually says Covelli Enterprises, and we’re just really thankful that we were selected. The money is going to go a long way to help a lot of people,” he said.

Covelli Enterprises is based in Warren, and the company said it is always looking for opportunities to help other Warren-based organizations.

This past Thanksgiving, the Mission handed out nearly 3,000 meals.

