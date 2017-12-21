Dogan scores 1,000th point; West Middlesex Girls top Greenville

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Delaney Dogan scored her 1,000th career point, as West Middlesex rolled past Greenville 61-31 Thursday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

Dogan entered the night needing 20 points for the milestone.  She ended up scoring 25 points in the victory for the Big Reds.

Makennah White added 18 points in the win, while Mackenzie MacKay tallied 13 points in the win.

West Middlesex improves to 5-1 overall on the season. The Big Reds return to action Thursday December 28th on the road at Hickory.

