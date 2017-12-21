Edward Worthington Ward Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Unexpectedly at home on Thursday, December 21, 2017, Edward Worthington Ward, age 72 passed away.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on March 2, 1945 to Edward W., Sr. and Juanita (Gibson) Ward.

James is survived by his beloved wife, Verna (Young) Ward of Niles; children, Jeff Ward, Jason Ward, Jarod Ward, Carrie Walker and other family members.

Full obituary will appear soon. Please check back.

