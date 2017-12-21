Fired Mahoning Co. prosecutor says transcripts will prove misconduct in office

Attorney Marty Desmond said he was fired for reporting misconduct in the Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office

Published: Updated:
Marty Desmond


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former assistant Mahoning County prosecutor said he wants to see grand jury transcripts in his legal fight against his old boss.

Attorney Marty Desmond was fired from his job last April and filed a claim with the Ohio State Personel Board of Review. He claims that his dismissal was in retaliation for reporting what he said was misconduct in the Prosecutor’s Office.

In court documents filed late Wednesday afternoon, Desmond and his lawyers argue that transcripts of grand jury proceedings will prove his claims and discredit Prosecutor Paul Gains in the process.

Gains said Thursday that he will reply “in kind,” as he put it, to Desmond’s request, which he claims has “no merit.”

For his part, Desmond said this is all just part of a much larger case that he plans to make against Gains and his office.

