Hickory’s Brandon Beader notches 1,000th career point

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory’s Brandon Beader scored his 1,000th career point in the Hornets 99-75 win over George Junior Thursday night.

Beader entered the night needing 20 points to reach the milestone, and ended up tallying 22 points in the victory.

Freshman Payton Mele also had a strong night with 20 points in the win. Donald Whitehead added 14 points, while Jonathan Walsh chipped in with 11 for Hickory.

Hickory improves to 4-1 overall on the season. The Hornets return to action on December 30th against Fairview.  The game will tipoff at 6:30PM and will be played at Kennedy Catholic High School.

