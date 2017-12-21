Joy in Childhood Foundation donates to Community Food Warehouse



SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County food bank received a large donation to help feed children.

A group called The Joy in Childhood Foundation handed over a $5,000 check Thursday morning to the Community Food Warehouse.

The money will go toward food for its backpack program.

Community Food Warehouse provides weekend meals for school kids who would not be fed otherwise.

“The need for backpacks has grown immensely over the years,” said Community Food Warehouse Executive Director Lori Weston. “We started with one school district and 120 children, and we’re now over 900 children, so the need continues to grow.”

The Joy in Childhood Foundation is supported by Baskin Robbins and Dunkin’ Donuts.

“From an organization, to be able to help out and do what we can to help the local community is fantastic. It’s part of being and doing business in your local area,” said Craig Anton, vice president of operations at Dunkin’ Brands.

Since forming in 2006, the charitable group said it has distributed more than $16 million to children in need nationwide.