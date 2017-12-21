Julie A. Pezzuto Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Julie A. Pezzuto, 49, of Girard, entered into eternal rest Thursday, December 21, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

She was born November 27, 1968 in Youngstown, the daughter of Phillip Pezzuto and Dorothy (Kollar) Pezzuto Maffitt and had lived in the area all her life.

A 1987 graduate of Girard High School, Julie had worked in the office at Tamco.

She had played sports when she was younger and enjoyed socializing with her friends, walking, gambling and the New England Patriots.

Fond memories of Julie live on with her mother and stepdad, Dorothy and Larry Maffitt of Girard; her sister, Dawn Pezzuto of Girard; two nephews, Ryan Pezzuto and Noah Stephens and a great-niece, Marley Pezzuto.

Her father precedes her in death.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at SS Peter & Paul Croatian Roman Catholic Church in Youngstown.

Arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home.