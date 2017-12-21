June A. Seiber Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – June A. Seiber, 93 passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

June was born in Niles on December 27, 1923 to Russell and Jane (Foster) Brown.

As an owner/operator, June worked alongside her husband in the Seiber Sports Store in Niles for many years.

She was a lifelong member of the Mineral Ridge Church of God.

June was also a sports fan and loved cheering for the Cleveland Indians and Cavilers.

Above all, she was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

June is survived by her children, James (Mary Jo) Seiber of Temperance, Michigan, Judith (Dennis) Smith of Niles and Jeffrey (Judy) Seiber of Niles; six grandchildren, Kiersten (Brendan) DeLamielleure, Deanna (Eric) Anderson, Allyson (Ryan) Hathaway, Joshua (Suzana) Seiber, Ashley (Richard) Greenwood and Ryan (Christina) Smith; 11 great-grandchildren, Lauren, Blake, Evan, Claire, Andrew, Lincoln, Lily, Emilia, Anabelle, Landin and Dylan as well as her sister, Mary Lou Brown and her brother, John Brown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Bob” Seiber on June 25, 2017 and her parents.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday December 27, 2017 at Lane Funeral Home, Niles Chapel.

Pastor Wes Cluckey will officate the funeral at 12:00 Noon.

Burial will be in Niles Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mineral Ridge First Church of God.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 25 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.