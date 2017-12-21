Mahoning County indictments: December 21, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on December 21, 2017:

Jasmine Harrison: Attempted murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault

Devon Talley, Jr.: Two counts of having weapons while under disability and one count each of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and possession of drugs

Frank Guillard: Domestic violence

Sherry Lynn Gordon: Robbery

Brittany McCullough and Taurean R. McCullough: Aggravated burglary

Matthew J. Sarra: Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Antwan Woodbridge: Possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business, possession of marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Michael Campbell and Terrance McKinney: Two counts of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications

Nikki Bokoski: Disrupting public services

Ricky Leroy Parker: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, tampering with evidence, escape and falsification with forfeiture specification

Adam Pondillo: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and inducing panic

Edwin Varela Crespo: Having weapons while under disability, abduction and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Marquise Wilkins: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Nina Harris: Possession of cocaine

Paul Tucker: Receiving stolen property

Curtis Wade: Possession of cocaine

Ashley Mines: Escape

Bobby Joe Crockett: Escape

Robert Godfrey Grier: Escape

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.