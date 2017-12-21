Mahoning County indictments: December 21, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on December 21, 2017:
Jasmine Harrison: Attempted murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault
Devon Talley, Jr.: Two counts of having weapons while under disability and one count each of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and possession of drugs
Frank Guillard: Domestic violence
Sherry Lynn Gordon: Robbery
Brittany McCullough and Taurean R. McCullough: Aggravated burglary
Matthew J. Sarra: Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Antwan Woodbridge: Possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business, possession of marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications
Michael Campbell and Terrance McKinney: Two counts of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications
Nikki Bokoski: Disrupting public services
Ricky Leroy Parker: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, tampering with evidence, escape and falsification with forfeiture specification
Adam Pondillo: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and inducing panic
Edwin Varela Crespo: Having weapons while under disability, abduction and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
Marquise Wilkins: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications
Nina Harris: Possession of cocaine
Paul Tucker: Receiving stolen property
Curtis Wade: Possession of cocaine
Ashley Mines: Escape
Bobby Joe Crockett: Escape
Robert Godfrey Grier: Escape
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
.