Mary Whitacre Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 29 at St. Paul Catholic Church, officiated by Father Robert Edwards with Father Nicholas Kraynak for Mary Whitacre, 95, who passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2017.

Mary and Glenn L. Whitacre, her loving husband of 65 years until 2011, shared a wonderful life and always enjoyed their family and many dear friends.

Surviving are heir four sons, Dennis (Kathy) of Rancho Cucamonga, California, Glenn A. (Beth) of Munroe Falls, Ohio, Allan (Brenda) of Akron Ohio and Nicholas (Linda) of Phoenix Arizona are to “carry on”, as Mary would often say.

Her grandson, John preceded her in death.

Her surviving grandchildren, Anna Oresko, Joe and Jeff Whitacre will always remember Grandma’s cooking and the many picnics at the Salem Country Club.

Mary was always generous with her time. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and belonged to the Catholic Daughters of America, the YWCA and the Salem Hospital Auxiliary. Her favorite activity was the Wednesday morning Bridge Club.

Mary, the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Orinchak) Kraynak, was blessed with ten brothers and sisters. Brothers, Michael, John, Andrew and Edward; sisters, Ann and Margaret preceded her in death.

She leaves brothers, Emil Kraynak of Columbus, Father Nicholas Kraynak and William Kraynak and her dear sister, Helen Kraynak, all of Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady’s Purse, c/o St. Paul’s Church, 935 East State Street, Salem, Ohio 44460.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Mary’s obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.