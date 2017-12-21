Missing pregnant 14-year-old, wanted fugitive found in Cleveland

Related Coverage Police still searching for missing pregnant 14-year-old Ohio girl

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A pregnant 14-year-old girl from northeast Ohio who had been missing for three weeks was found near Cleveland, WEWS reports.

According to WEWS, police caught up with Annalys Clay and 33-year-old Louis Jakab, who is believed to be her baby’s father.

There was a chase and both Clay and Jakab were finally taken into custody at Interstate 480 West and Grayton Road.

Clay had been previously last seen with her mother around midnight on December 4 in Strongsville.

An Amber Alert was not issued, but police told WKYC they believed Clay could be in danger.

Jakab is also wanted for a parole violation from a previous manslaughter conviction.

