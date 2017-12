COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana remains unbeaten after topping United 64-32 Thursday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

Kayla Muslovski led the Clippers with a team-high 25 points and 9 steals. Taylor Hall added 12 points in the victory for the Clippers.

With the win, Columbiana remains undefeated at 8-0 overall on the season. The Clippers return to action on Thursday December 28th at home against Beaver Local.