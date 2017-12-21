Paul W. Cisco Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Paul W. Cisco, 90 of Canfield passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at Briarfield Manor.

Paul was born February 2, 1927 in Shippingport, Pennsylvania and served his country in the United States Coast Guard.

He worked as a pipefitter for the Youngstown Sheet and Tube where he was retired.

He leaves his wife, the former Dolores Skudrna, whom he married January 3, 1951; two sons, Paul W. Cisco, Jr. of Baltimore, Ohio and Michael W. Cisco of Churchville, Maryland and two grandchildren, Michelle and Michael.

Besides his parents, Paul was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.

There will be no calling hours or services per Paul’s wishes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

