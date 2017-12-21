Photos: Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office collects toys for kids

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office dropped off toys for local children in need.

The toy drive benefited Trumbull County Children Services.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe and the people who work for him said they wanted to make Christmas a little brighter for children.

People dropped off toys through Wednesday in the lobby of the Trumbull County Adult Justice Center in Warren.

