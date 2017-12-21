Police say Masury man had knife during struggle with officers

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield police say what started as a domestic violence call ended in a struggle with a suspect for a knife.

Trae Biondi, 20, was arrested around 1 p.m. Tuesday at a house in the 8100 block of Edmond Street in Masury.

Biondi’s girlfriend told police that Biondi injured her ankle during an argument and was “dragging her cats around,” according to police.

Police said they had been called to the couple’s house earlier for an argument, and they were warned to stop.

Officers reported that when they returned to the house, the woman showed them an injury to her wrist. She said it was caused by Biondi dragging her across the floor.

While arresting Biondi, officers reported seeing that he had a knife in his hand. Officers hit him with a taser several times and said he would not drop the knife and was struggling with them.

Police said during his arrest, Biondi made statements that didn’t make sense. At one point, they reported that he tried to choke himself with a seat belt in the police cruiser, saying he was trying to hill himself.

Biondi faces charges of felonious assault, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and domestic violence.

He’s being held in the Trumbull County Jail on $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court again at 10 a.m. December 28.