Report: Apple admits it’s slowing down older iPhones

(CNN) – Apple is reportedly admitting to slowing down older iPhones.

The company said, however, that it has good reason to do so.

Wednesday, reports say Apple slowed down iPhones because of battery problems.

Older batteries can cause iPhones to shut down without warning, so to prevent that, the company reportedly said it has created software that manages batteries as they age.

The software is said to slow down devices to keep them functional, but only when needed.

Apple says the iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 are all impacted.