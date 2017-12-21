Report: Card-skimming device placed on Austintown bank’s ATM

Police said the skimmer was placed on a machine at Seven Seventeen Credit Union

Police are warning shoppers to beware of credit card skimmers.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police said a card skimming device was placed on an ATM machine at Seven Seventeen Credit Union on Mahoning Avenue.

Police said it was determined that unidentified men put the device on the machine on Sunday morning. The software generated an email about the machine being compromised, which was reported to investigators on Monday.

Police said surveillance video showed the men taking pictures of the ATM around 1:55 a.m. Sunday then returning at 8:40 a.m. to place the device in the machine. They then returned again, at 2:56 p.m, to remove the device.

Bank management told police that the bank’s Larchmont branch was also targeted by the same suspects.

Eric Lanham, senior vice president of marketing at Seven Seventeen Credit Union, said they do not believe that customers’ information were compromised. The bank has anti-skimming software installed to scramble any customer’s information before a thief would get it, he said.

All 130 customers that used the ATM during that time were notified, he added.

Customers with any concerns can contact the bank at 330-372-8100.

